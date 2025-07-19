Need a room refresh? Try one of these dynamic trim colors.

There are a few guidelines that will help you avoid buyer’s remorse. “White can be more appropriate when you want to show off the architecture of a house, especially in older homes that have more decorative trim and molding,” Humphrey says. That’s because “it makes you notice the molding more than the color.” But if a home lacks that historical architectural interest, “using color could be a way to add interest — or if you want to particularly go against the grain,” Humphrey says. For bolder trim colors, he recommends pulling the hue from existing elements, such as the wallpaper, drapery or rug. “It can be a way to make the space feel cohesive and not kooky.”