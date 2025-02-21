DULUTH – In “Murder at the Lighthouse,” a thriller filmed in the Duluth area over 11 days this past fall, a woman with an abusive partner hires a fishing boat captain to ferry her across Lake Superior and into Canada. After an accident on the big lake, Jess is washed ashore and then helped along by a lighthouse keeper.
‘Murder at the Lighthouse’ brings northern Minnesota vistas and intrigue to Lifetime
But is that lighthouse keeper actually helping her?
“We like to say it’s ‘Misery’ meets ‘Sleeping with the Enemy,’” said the movie’s producer, Mandy June Turpin. “It’s very fun.”
“Murder at the Lighthouse” premieres Sunday at 7 p.m. on Lifetime, with streaming available starting the next day. It’s another in a growing line of movies with Turpin’s touch made in northeastern Minnesota, including the seasonal “Merry Kiss Cam” and “Rescuing Christmas,” and another thriller, “Body Language.”
In a clip from the movie, a shaky Jess, played by Skye Coyne, clutches a makeshift crutch and hides beside a retro refrigerator in an old cabin while the home’s owner Adeline (Shelli Manzoline) tends to an unexpected visitor with questions about his missing wife. Jess seems to have been in a boating accident, the persistent Colton (Mark Justice) says. Adeline claims to know nothing about the missing woman, even as Jess is hiding in her kitchen.
“Jessica, she’s not just anyone to me,” Colton adds before leaving. “She’s my wife. My partner. And there is nothing I wouldn’t do to make sure she got home safe.”
The 90-minute “Murder at the Lighthouse” includes northern Minnesota vistas, including two lighthouses — the Duluth South Breakwater Inner Light near the foot of the Aerial Lift Bridge and the Superior Entry Light. The crew also filmed at a private residence in Saginaw, Minn., and a store in Twig, Minn. The film was directed by Eric D. Howell.
Shari Marshik, executive director of the Upper Midwest Film Office, said this region is coming off a filmmaking dry spell after the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike. She and colleague Riki McManus are in the business of attracting filmmakers with the help of stackable film incentives from the city, St. Louis County and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
“Every project that is made here matters,” she said. “Getting the eyeballs of the production industry to think about northern Minnesota, or Minnesota in general, is very important.”
When a movie like “Murder at the Lighthouse” sets up, its team spends money locally, Marshik said. And seasoned crew members teach newbies.
Turpin said most of the actors in “Murder at the Lighthouse” are from this region. Of note: Rod Kasai, who plays a deputy, was also in “Rescuing Christmas.” About 20% of the crew is, too, including costume designer Ora Jewell-Busche and wardrobe assistant Patricia Dennis.
Turpin has more films planned for this area — larger features and some quick-hit, smaller-budget films that can serve as on-the-job training for locals looking for experience in the industry. She’s even bought a house here.
“The Northland should be busy this year, which we’re really looking forward to,” Turpin said.
