Program for people with disabilities at MSP

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, which is designed to ease travel for people with disabilities, has arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The program got its start at London's Gatwick Airport in 2016. Travelers at MSP can now pick up a sunflower lanyard, which indicates to airport staff that the person may need assistance or extra time to navigate the airport. "There are many travelers who have disabilities that aren't immediately visible but still create challenges in their daily lives," said Phil Burke, assistant director of customer experience for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP. The sunflower lanyard signals that someone may need more help for a host of reasons, including low vision, hearing loss, autism and post-traumatic stress disorder. Passengers should still arrange for assistance with their airlines if disability services are needed. The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program has grown across Europe and is now in nearly 10 U.S. airports including Orlando, Miami, Seattle, San Jose and New York-JFK.

Kerri Westenberg

Delta interested in 737 Max

Days after the Federal Aviation Administration cleared Boeing's 737 Max to fly passengers again following two deadly crashes, Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, expressed a potential interest in ordering the Max. "We're talking to Boeing about lots of different things, the Max included," Bastian said in an interview with the Financial Times. "If there is an opportunity where we would feel comfortable acquiring the Max we'd have no hesitation doing that." Delta is the only one among the largest U.S. carriers without Max jets on order.

Seattle times

Miami takes the wheel

Miami's skyline has a major new $18 million player. The 200-foot-high Skyviews Miami Observation Wheel allows you to take in spectacular views of Biscayne Bay and the city's skyline. There are 42 climate-controlled gondolas with music and video features. There is one VIP gondola with a glass floor, leather bucket seats and a custom LED light show. Skyviews Miami is modeled after the instantly recognizable, 443-foot-tall London Eye.

Sun Sentinel (Fla.)

Disney park hopping is back

Starting Jan. 1, you can do something you haven't been able to do at Disney World since March: visit two theme parks in one day. Disney is bringing back a modified park hopper option that requires visitors to make reservations for their first park and physically go to that park. At 2 p.m., however, they can head to any other Disney park for the rest of the day without a second reservation. It's a major step in Disney's phased-in reopening. The turnstiles first began turning again in July.

Orlando Sentinel