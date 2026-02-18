MPR meteorologist Paul Huttner reflects on his most memorable stories

A: My first living memory was the 1965 tornado outbreak. I was living in Deephaven, and I was in the backyard with my older brothers and sister. I can still see the green skies and hail as big as fists, which we picked up and put in the freezer to look at later. When my mom learned that tornadoes were coming, she whipped open the porch door and told us to come back in inside where we got in the basement.