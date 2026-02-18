MPR meteorologist Paul Huttner reflects on his most memorable stories

Paul Huttner, MPR’s chief meteorologist since 2007, has sunny plans after his April 30 retirement, including traveling to warmer destinations, playing the blues and spending more time on the golf course.
As he looks back on four decades of forecasting, which have included stints at WCCO-TV, Chicago’s WGN-TV and KGUN-TV in Tucson, Ariz., it’s moments of threatening skies that stick out the most.
Huttner, 64, who created the Updraft weather blog and hosts “Climate Cast,” spoke about his career last week from his home studio.
Q: When did you first become enamored with weather?
A: My first living memory was the 1965 tornado outbreak. I was living in Deephaven, and I was in the backyard with my older brothers and sister. I can still see the green skies and hail as big as fists, which we picked up and put in the freezer to look at later. When my mom learned that tornadoes were coming, she whipped open the porch door and told us to come back in inside where we got in the basement.
Q: Weren’t you scared?
A: I was fascinated. We were a family of weather geeks. I knew right away I wanted to be in the business.
Q: What storms stick out during your professional career?