Jason Matheson’s sidekick, Alexis Thompson, dropped from MyTalk radio show

Management didn’t renew Thompson’s contract due to financial constraints.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 17, 2026 at 6:35PM
Alexis Thompson has left the radio program "Jason & Alexis" on MyTalk Radio. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Alexis Thompson, Jason Matheson’s sunny-side-up sidekick for 20 years, is no longer with MyTalk Radio.

Matheson shared the news at the end of the Feb. 17 broadcast of the “Jason & Alexis” show on 107.1 FM.

Hubbard Radio Vice President Dan Seeman said the decision not to renew her contract was because of financial reasons.

“The business is changing. Ad sales are falling. The audio landscape is evolving. Operating expectations are very different than they were even two years ago,” Seeman said in a statement Matheson read during the third and final hour of the weekday program. “Simply put: I have been challenged to run our operations more efficiently moving forward. Sadly, it came at the expense of someone we all admire and adore.”

Matheson, who also hosts the syndicated TV program “The Jason Show,” had a difficult time forming words as he reflected on their partnership.

“I don’t need anyone to tell me the economics of the business,” he said on the air between sniffles. “Intellectually, I understand it, but it’s really hard to explain it to my heart.”

Thompson chose not to come into the studio for a final farewell, but Matheson and producer Holly Roberts aired a message Thompson had written to listeners.

“I’m sorry I can’t be there for a final show to say goodbye. It’s too emotional for me,” it said. “I simply want to say thank you. One thing I know for sure is that community is everything. Thank you for building community with me. I have been lifted by your love and trust, and I will be forever grateful.”

She also addressed the news on her Instagram account.

“For now, I’m going to take a beat and do something I haven’t done in a long time,” she wrote. “Sleep past 4:20 am!”

Thompson and Matheson teamed up in 2006 and moved together to the morning shift in 2013.

Matheson ended the program by playing an excerpt of “For Good” from the musical, “Wicked.”

