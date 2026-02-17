Review: Dave Chappelle showered local fans with love in St. Paul show

Dave Chappelle has put on better Twin Cities shows. But his Feb. 16 appearance at Grand Casino Arena was his most comforting one.
On the heels of other famous comics postponing visits to the area due to the ICE surge, Chappelle arrived to entertain a community when it needed it most.
“I’m sorry I couldn’t get here sooner,” he said near the top of a nearly one-hour set. “But you didn’t need me!”
Maybe, maybe not. Chappelle, who had turned in two more intimate shows at Varsity Theater the night before, made fans feel like they were getting a reward for showing so much backbone in the last few months and supporting their immigrant neighbors.
He wondered if the people in Springfield, Ohio, near his hometown, would be able to show the same nerve if and when federal agents conduct similar raids there.
“I don’t have as much faith in the whites of Springfield as I do in the whites of Minneapolis,” said Chappelle, who has frequently cited the city as one of his favorite places in the world.
The appreciation started before Chappelle even hit the stage.
In addition to two opening stand-up acts, there was the Grammy-winning duo Clipse, who performed hits like “Ace Trumpets” and “Inglorious Bastards,” rap songs that resonate even deeper if you catch all the historic and pop-culture references.