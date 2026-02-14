Dave Chappelle adds last-minute Sunday shows in Minneapolis

Dave Chappelle, who thrives on giving his fans surprises, has dropped another doozy.
He’ll now do two shows at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 15, the night before his Grand Casino Arena show in St. Paul.
Tickets for the 6 p.m. show sold out quickly after it was announced on Friday. Floor seats priced at $177 for the 9:30 p.m. show were still available as of Saturday morning.
Chappelle is no stranger to the Dinkytown venue. He performed there in 2022 after First Avenue scrapped its scheduled gig with him, a response to outcry over jokes the comic had made about the transgender community. In 2019, he did a late-night set at Varsity that kept him on stage for roughly two hours.
You can expect tickets at resale sites to be astronomical for the latest shows at the Varsity, with its capacity of less than 1,000 people. A nosebleed seat for the St. Paul arena show, which will also feature an appearance from Clipse, could be snatched up for around $40 as of the morning of Feb. 14.
No special guests have been announced for the Varsity gigs. But with Chappelle, you never know who else might show up on stage.