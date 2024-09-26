A motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Hwy. 36 in Little Canada.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy. 36 in Little Canada
The crash closed eastbound Hwy. 36 for a few hours during the evening rush hour.
Emilio Reyes Miller, 45, was heading east on Hwy. 36 and approaching I-35E about 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a car that was stopped in traffic in the right lane, the State Patrol said.
Miller, of Roseville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol did not say if he was wearing a helmet.
Two women in the car Miller hit were not hurt, the patrol said.
The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 36 were closed for a few hours following the crash which led to long commutes for many drivers who diverted to I-94.
