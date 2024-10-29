Mothership Pizza Paradise opens in Minneapolis with ‘90s pizzeria flair

Ed and Dan Dunn opened the first Dunn Brothers Coffee in 1987 on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue. At the time, it was unusual for a coffee shop to roast its own beans, something most of their stores still do on site. There are now 25 Dunn Brothers cafes in the Twin Cities area, plus more across the region; the company franchises the brand to local owners around the Midwest. There are plans for future growth, with a goal of expanding from 50 regional cafes to 250 in the next five years.