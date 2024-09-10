Mothership Pizza Paradise will land on France Avenue this fall

More than a year and a half after opening in Minneapolis, Oro by Nixta (1222 NE. 2nd St., nixtampls.com) continues to draw national acclaim. Bon Appétit has named the Minneapolis Star Tribune’s 2023 Restaurant of the Year as one of the 20 Best New Restaurants in America. The culinary magazine praised the restaurant from Kate and Gustavo Romero for its commitment to sustainability with writer Serena Dai praising the “anti-pretentious” approach that “simultaneously satisfies and excites.”