Mothership Pizza Paradise will open at 5057 France Av. S. in Minneapolis this fall in the former Arezzo Ristorante. The new Neapolitan-pizza-centered restaurant is the work of spouses Carrie Erickson and chef Tommy Begnaud and their business partner, Courtney Briden. These are the same folks who launched the Cajun-flavored good times at nearby Mr. Paul’s Supper Club and Po’boys and Jams.
Mothership Pizza Paradise will land on France Avenue this fall
Plus: Soul Bowl is on the move, local chains expanding, more praise for Oro and more restaurant news.
Begnaud says the name is an ode to his late mother (and all mothers), and while the menu will star pizzas, it will also tout small plates, roasted vegetables and handmade pastas.
A familiar face will be managing Mothership’s bar: Aynsley Jones. Jones also managed Mr. Paul’s and is known for his cocktail prowess.
Just as they did with Mr. Paul’s, the crew has tapped Wittkamper Studio to bring their design vision to life in the dining room.
“We’ve poured our hearts into creating a space where people can come together to enjoy great food and great company,” Begnaud said in a statement.
Construction is underway and the restaurant expects to open before snowflakes fly. Follow @mothershippizzaparadise on social media for updates.
Relocation plans for Soul Bowl
Soul Bowl, one of the last of the founding vendors in North Loop’s food hall Graze Provisions + Libations, will exit at the end of this month.
The counter-service eatery from Brittney and Gerard Klass is expected to reopen at the end of October in the new V3 Center, 701 Plymouth Av. N. in Minneapolis. With the new address comes expanded space, allowing for catering and full service.
Soul Bowl began as a pop-up in north Minneapolis before growing into the fast-casual spot, popular for its menu of comfort foods with plant-based options. (There’s a State Fair outpost, too.)
The Klasses also own and operate Klassics Kitchen and Cocktails as well as C.R.E.A.M. Cafe in Minneapolis’ Mill District neighborhood.
Local burger chain expands to Eagan
As it marks 20 years in business, local burger chain My Burger has announced it will open its 10th location at the Viking Lakes complex in Eagan near the intersection of Interstates 494 and 35E this fall. The new location kicks off plans to double the number of My Burgers.
My Burger was founded in downtown Minneapolis with a skyway location in 2004 by the Abdo family with a menu of burgers, fries and shakes — including a current pumpkin spice shake. A My Burger opened earlier this year in Edina; other locations are in Eden Prairie, St. Paul’s Mac Groveland, Stadium Village, Richfield, Uptown, Minnetonka and Wayzata.
Speaking of My Burger, it’s worth noting that the burger of the month is a collaboration with Rise Bagel Co. The Rise & Shine burger is topped with Rise honey-rosemary cream cheese, arugula, havarti, everything bagel seasoning and a fried egg ($12.95).
North Loop gets a new sports bar
All the screens are being installed at the area’s new subterranean sports bar. The Rabbit Hole (411 Washington Av. N., Mpls.) will sport 40 TVs and a menu built for enjoying game day. The bar and restaurant (no affiliation with the one by the same name that used to be inside Midtown Global Market) will take over the space formerly occupied by AxeBridge Wine Co.
Co-owner Joe Berg told the North Loop neighborhood planning and zoning committee that chef Tom Pivec, who is an owner/operator of Lord Fletcher’s on Lake Minnetonka, will oversee the menu. If all goes well, doors will open in December.
Local pizza and cheesesteak chain continues its expansion
In other local chain news, Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks will open at 3002 W. 50th St. in Minneapolis on Sept. 14, its seventh location. Since first opening in Maplewood, the company from Antonio “Tono” Gambino and Shaz Khan has been in expansion mode.
The two come by their love for both cheesesteaks and pizza naturally. Gambino’s family runs the beloved local company Andrea’s Pizzas and was born in Philly. He and Khan traveled back to Philly to study the city’s famed sandwich to unlock all its “wit whiz” secrets. The pizzas are distinctively thin with just the right amount of char.
Fans who attend the grand opening can jockey for a free bite. The first 100 people get free pizza.
Bon Appétit names Oro by Nixta one of America’s best
More than a year and a half after opening in Minneapolis, Oro by Nixta (1222 NE. 2nd St., nixtampls.com) continues to draw national acclaim. Bon Appétit has named the Minneapolis Star Tribune’s 2023 Restaurant of the Year as one of the 20 Best New Restaurants in America. The culinary magazine praised the restaurant from Kate and Gustavo Romero for its commitment to sustainability with writer Serena Dai praising the “anti-pretentious” approach that “simultaneously satisfies and excites.”
