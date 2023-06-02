The mother of Howard Johnson, a 24-year-old Black man killed after an apparent exchange of gunfire with a St. Paul police officer last December, is suing to expedite its investigation and obtain additional evidence, while Johnson's body remains in the county morgue.

Monique Johnson's May 18 lawsuit against the city of St. Paul, Ramsey County and the state of Minnesota claims that she is entitled to footage and investigative files of Johnson's shooting by Sgt. Cody Blanshan because state law grants such evidence to crime victims and their family. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigated the shooting, turned over those files to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office in February, but the prosecutor's office denied Monique Johnson's request, saying that it is still investigating the shooting and whether charges will be filed.

Kenneth Manning, Johnson's stepfather, said they want to expedite the process because they have been unable to put Johnson's body to rest. The family plan to cremate Johnson, but BCA Spokesperson Bonney Bowman said the county attorney has not released the body "in an effort to preserve evidence" while they review the case.

"Howard's [body] has been sitting in the morgue rotting while they do what investigations?" Manning said. "Well where is the fruit of their labor, what is their final determination and why is it taking so long to be made available to his mother? These are the things we'd like to know, and we'd like to know them like yesterday."

Bowman said that because the case remains under review, the evidence, like Johnson's body, must remain in their custody.

"We do not release the video until the case is closed and fully adjudicated. Once that happens and before the case file is made public, we do invite the family to sit down with the case agent and go through the complete case file with them, including the video," Bowman said. "Until that time, the family could request additional video from St. Paul Police. It would be that department's decision whether to share additional footage."

RCAO Letter denying Monique Johnson’s request for data on her son’s death

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Johnson died on Dec. 5 after police responded to a domestic violence call in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. The caller said Johnson was armed. In a video released by police days after the shooting, Blanshan, a 10-year veteran with the department, is seen arriving on the scene to radio that Johnson was trying to carjack someone at gunpoint. Blanshan accelerated his squad car and knocked Johnson to the ground, who gets up and appears to point a gun over his left shoulder as he turns away.

Blanshan yelled "Don't do it!" before at least 10 gunshots can be heard in the nearly four-minute-long video clip, and Johnson drops to the ground with what appears to be a gun at his side. That clip shows a muzzle flash from the weapon before Johnson falls.

The police union said the shooting was justified and St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said the released video speaks for itself. But Paul Bosman, Chief Counsel for Communities United Against Police Brutality, said Johnson's family wants closure.

Bosman is representing Monique Johnson in the lawsuit, and has pursued similar cases for families who he says are often in "suspended agony" waiting for authorities to finish their investigation.

"It's very, very difficult for people who have been in these situations to A: Find out what the heck happened to their loved ones. And B: If they believe that their loved one was killed wrongly, to get any kind of justice for them," Bosman said, adding that families and community members supporting them cannot properly grieve when investigations are prolonged.

"There's a saying among doctors that every neurosurgeon has a cemetery in their mind … that list gets longer for everyone in the community that's trying to make sure that we hold police accountable and that we find the truth for the families."

More than 220 officer-involved shootings have occurred in Minnesota since 2000. At least 30 have been in St. Paul. One of those shootings caught the attention of Attorney General Keith Ellison, who announced he would help review the police shooting of Yia Xiong, a 65-year-old Hmong man who was killed moments after police responded to 911 calls about Xiong.

Legislation passed this year may make it easier for families to obtain body camera footage from police shootings, and Bosman says that may help them process the grief of losing their loved ones. For Kenneth Manning and the rest of Johnson's family, bringing his case to a close is vital to ensuring others are treated equally.

"We're doing our best to guard and do our due diligence to make sure everything is done right by Howard, done right by his mother and the rest of his family, doing right by all the citizens of Minnesota and St. Paul and Minneapolis," Manning said. "That's all we're trying to do at the end of the day."