Mosquitoes may reach five-year high this summer in Twin Cities area

Mosquitos may reach a five-year high by the Fourth of July.
That’s the buzz from the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, which says that, based on its models, the flying pests will surge to numbers not seen since 2020.
“We can be certain about that,” said MMCD spokesman Alex Carlson.
The cattail species has been largely absent over the past three years due to drought conditions. Last year was an anomaly in that a bumper crop of mosquitos did not materialize after an extremely soggy May and June.
But this year, the cattail species that emerges in the midsummer is poised for a comeback, Carlson said.
“Most people will notice,” Carlson said, especially those who live near marshes and other mosquito-producing habitats. “We’ll easily surpass the levels of the past five years.”
The forecast for early spring mosquito-free days is a bit more promising as a lack of snow on the ground and lower river levels may keep the count of Aedes species below average. Aedes are one of the earliest to hatch.
The state saw record numbers of Aedes in 2023 and high numbers last year. This year, seasonal wetlands look to be dry. That combined with a lack of snowpack could keep their numbers down.