Morris: Trump’s Troops in LA: Pouring Fuel on the Fire

After 2,000 troops rolled into Los Angeles on Saturday, ostensibly to quell protests over immigration raids across Southern California, Terry Moran, one of America’s most respected network journalists, fired off a tweet Sunday calling President Donald Trump and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller “world-class” haters.
Of Trump, Moran tweeted the following:
“His hatred [is] only a means to an end, and that end [is] his own glorification.”
Of Miller, Moran tweeted:
“You can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. […] He eats his hate.”
The late-night tweet — apparently triggered by the unorthodox and highly controversial federal troop deployment — was quickly deleted. But screenshots live forever. Moran’s pointed criticism earned him a swift suspension from the network, where he has worked for nearly 30 years. It may be some time before we see him back on the air.