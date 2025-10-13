More troubling sexual allegations surface about man police say posed as White Bear Lake student

A 22-year-old man accused of masquerading as a White Bear Lake Area High School student-athlete pursued girls as young as 14 and carried out numerous acts of “apparent predatory behavior” that include alleged sexual contact and the dissemination of an explicit video, according to a police court filing.
The latest revelations come in a search warrant affidavit file by police that cleared the way for investigators to seize enrollment and other documents that law enforcement says he used to pass himself off as 17 years old.
Under police questioning, the affidavit disclosed, the man admitted using a Liberian birth certificate to circumvent the enrollment process while also having a Minnesota birth certificate. The district said the man was enrolled for 19 school days from Sept. 3-29, and he signed up for football on Sept. 8 and attended three practices.
Police announced an investigation into unlawful contact between the man and minors on Oct. 1, soon after a teenage girl’s mother won a restraining order against the man. An earlier Washington County search warrant affidavit revealed further allegations, including the man receiving nude photos and being involved in “possible sexual assault incidents.”
Police Chief Dale Hager told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Monday that his department is continuing to build its case and has yet to send its findings to prosecutors for consideration of charges. The Star Tribune is not reporting the identity of the man, who lives in Lino Lakes, because charges have yet to be filed.
The affidavit unsealed late last week in Ramsey County District Court spells out new details behind the most serious allegations to date. They include:
The school’s police resource officer spoke with “numerous teenage girls who had contact with [the man] and were concerned about his advances. Most of the contact was via SnapChat, wherein he tried to befriend girls as young as 14.”
In most of the cases involving girls attending White Bear Lake Area High School, the girls “rebuffed his advances and requests to hang out, get rides home or go to their houses. ... They blocked him on social media after feeling badgered or coerced.”