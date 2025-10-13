Twin Cities Suburbs

More troubling sexual allegations surface about man police say posed as White Bear Lake student

He pursued numerous girls, some as young as 14, and circulated “a sex video, likely involving a minor,” according to a police court filing.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 13, 2025 at 5:21PM
White Bear Lake High School (White Bear Lake school district)

A 22-year-old man accused of masquerading as a White Bear Lake Area High School student-athlete pursued girls as young as 14 and carried out numerous acts of “apparent predatory behavior” that include alleged sexual contact and the dissemination of an explicit video, according to a police court filing.

The latest revelations come in a search warrant affidavit file by police that cleared the way for investigators to seize enrollment and other documents that law enforcement says he used to pass himself off as 17 years old.

Under police questioning, the affidavit disclosed, the man admitted using a Liberian birth certificate to circumvent the enrollment process while also having a Minnesota birth certificate. The district said the man was enrolled for 19 school days from Sept. 3-29, and he signed up for football on Sept. 8 and attended three practices.

Police announced an investigation into unlawful contact between the man and minors on Oct. 1, soon after a teenage girl’s mother won a restraining order against the man. An earlier Washington County search warrant affidavit revealed further allegations, including the man receiving nude photos and being involved in “possible sexual assault incidents.”

Police Chief Dale Hager told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Monday that his department is continuing to build its case and has yet to send its findings to prosecutors for consideration of charges. The Star Tribune is not reporting the identity of the man, who lives in Lino Lakes, because charges have yet to be filed.

The affidavit unsealed late last week in Ramsey County District Court spells out new details behind the most serious allegations to date. They include:

The school’s police resource officer spoke with “numerous teenage girls who had contact with [the man] and were concerned about his advances. Most of the contact was via SnapChat, wherein he tried to befriend girls as young as 14.”

In most of the cases involving girls attending White Bear Lake Area High School, the girls “rebuffed his advances and requests to hang out, get rides home or go to their houses. ... They blocked him on social media after feeling badgered or coerced.”

The girls believed his advances were sexually motivated. One girl, who went to the homecoming dance with the man, went on Instagram and warned others to stay away from him.

“Open investigations, some of which involve sexual contact with girls under 16, [are] ongoing,” the filing read.

The school resource officer noted that he’s also heard about the man’s troubling behavior from parents of girls in Farmington and Sherburne County.

Related Coverage

The man’s “apparent predatory behavior involves ‘friending’ as many teens as he can and then targeting girls he is interested in via social media, some as young as 14, for sexual encounters at parties where alcohol is present.”

He has also circulated to high school girls in Farmington and Mahtomedi “a sex video, likely involving a minor” whom police are trying to identify.

The man was recently held in the Washington County jail in connection with violating terms of his probation stemming from a gross-misdemeanor indecent exposure conviction in March. In that case, he sent sexually explicit photos to a minor over social media. He was released on Oct. 2 on his own recognizance.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

