More trouble for Everson Griffen: In jail, accused of probation violations from DUI conviction

A handful of days after former Minnesota Vikings star Everson Griffen was kicked off a Delta flight for being “unruly,” he was jailed Saturday night on allegations that he violated terms of his probation stemming from a drunken driving conviction in 2024.
A warrant was issued late Saturday afternoon for the 37-year-old Griffen’s arrest, according to court records.
The warrant alleged that Griffen violated court orders when he did not submit to random drug testing, failed to abstain from drugs or alcohol and did not follow other unspecified terms of his probation, the court filing read.
Griffen was booked in the Hennepin County jail Saturday night and remains there ahead of a court appearance Monday afternoon. The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to Griffen’s attorney for comment about his arrest.
The alleged probationary violations are in connection to Griffen’s sentence in November for driving while drunk in May 2024 on a Minneapolis interstate. Judge Gina Brandt set aside a year in the workhouse for Griffen, imposed a 60-day sentence and put him on supervisory probation for four years.
On Wednesday, Griffen allegedly created a scene during a Delta flight from Chicago to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Delta Air Lines spokesperson Berj Alexanian told the Minnesota Star Tribune that pilots went back to O’Hare International Airport “to have an unruly passenger removed.”
Griffen released a statement to the Star Tribune that said his behavior “was not unruly at all. Why would they let me go?”