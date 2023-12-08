Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the major money influence in college football, which was brought up again by Gophers coach P.J. Fleck in a news conference ahead of the Quick Lane Bowl. The financial gap is widening in a lot of places, which we were reminded of again when John Rahm signed a deal with LIV Golf for more than $300 million.

8:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Bobby Nightengale joins Rand for a breakdown of the Twins' offseason and this week's Winter Meetings. The Twins are gauging trade interest for mainstays Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco while trying to figure out how to decrease payroll this season. Will deals materialize? And what's the plan in the outfield?

29:00: The Wild's win streak is over, plus a key college hockey series.

