MnDOT to close I-94 in downtown Minneapolis this weekend

On most days, nearly 147,000 motorists use the Interstate 94 bridge near the University of Minnesota to cross the Mississippi River.
This weekend, that number will drop to zero.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will close the freeway in both directions between Interstate 35W and east of Huron Boulevard in Minneapolis from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
Since April, traffic on I-94 has been squeezed into two lanes in each direction and shared lanes on the south side of the Dartmouth Bridge over the Mississippi River. This weekend, crews will shift traffic to the north side of the bridge.
Adding to the disruptions that have led to long backups and some white-knuckle drives, the agency will also shut down the heavily used ramp from northbound I-35W to eastbound I-94.
That could put even more vehicles than usual on northbound I-35W, which will serve as part of the designated detour while I-94 is closed.
The official detour for both eastbound and westbound I-94 traffic uses I-35W, Hwy. 36 and I-35E.
Even when I-94 opens with two lanes in each direction Monday, the key connection from northbound I-35W to eastbound I-94 won’t. That ramp won’t reopen until mid-August, MnDOT said.