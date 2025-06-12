News & Politics

MnDOT to close I-94 in downtown Minneapolis this weekend

The ramp from northbound I-35W to eastbound I-94 also will be closed.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 12, 2025 at 3:55PM
Traffic slows on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis as MnDOT works on five bridges and has the freeway reduced to two lanes in each direction through November. (Minnesota Department of Transportation)

On most days, nearly 147,000 motorists use the Interstate 94 bridge near the University of Minnesota to cross the Mississippi River.

This weekend, that number will drop to zero.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will close the freeway in both directions between Interstate 35W and east of Huron Boulevard in Minneapolis from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Since April, traffic on I-94 has been squeezed into two lanes in each direction and shared lanes on the south side of the Dartmouth Bridge over the Mississippi River. This weekend, crews will shift traffic to the north side of the bridge.

Adding to the disruptions that have led to long backups and some white-knuckle drives, the agency will also shut down the heavily used ramp from northbound I-35W to eastbound I-94.

That could put even more vehicles than usual on northbound I-35W, which will serve as part of the designated detour while I-94 is closed.

The official detour for both eastbound and westbound I-94 traffic uses I-35W, Hwy. 36 and I-35E.

Even when I-94 opens with two lanes in each direction Monday, the key connection from northbound I-35W to eastbound I-94 won’t. That ramp won’t reopen until mid-August, MnDOT said.

Additionally, these ramps also will stay closed until mid-August:

• South 6th Street to eastbound I-94

• Huron Boulevard to eastbound I-94

• Eastbound I-94 to Huron Boulevard

• Riverside Avenue to eastbound I-94

• Cedar Avenue to eastbound I-94

Bicyclists and pedestrians who use the Hiawatha LRT trail between Franklin and 15th Avenue SE. will also have to find a new route. The trail passing under I-94 and leading to downtown Minneapolis will be closed from Monday through mid-July.

MnDOT is carrying out a $7 million project this summer to replace bridge joints, repair and repave bridge decks, replace guardrails and paint steel along a 2½-mile segment of I-94.

This weekend’s closure is weather dependent, MnDOT says. And the weather forecast doesn’t look great for outdoor activity. Rain is predicted for Friday night with thunderstorms possible both Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

I-94 drivers will get their full complement of lanes back in time for the State Fair, MnDOT said. But drivers could see more lane closures in September as crews wrap up work after Labor Day, the agency said.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

