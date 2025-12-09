News & Politics

MnDOT brings its ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest back for a 6th season

Past winning names have included Plowy McPlowFace, We’re Off To See The Blizzard and Don’tcha Snow. Submissions will be accepted through Dec. 19.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 9, 2025 at 6:32PM
As common as the sight of a snowplow is in Minnesota, the sight of a gang of plows still can be imposing to drivers. The technique, in which the plows work in tight formation, is used when a storm drops more than 4 inches of snow, said Norm Ashfeld, metro-division maintenance engineer for the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). But because it clogs traffic, it's done mostly at night. "We get calls constantly, and people say, 'Your trucks are holding me up,' " Ashfeld said. "I don't k
A gang of snowplows ready to be named. (Provided by Minnesota Department of Transportation)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation launched its popular Name A Snowplow contest Tuesday, and fittingly as a major storm is poised to smack most of the state.

More than 100 people submitted names within the first hour after the annual contest began. But anybody can put forth their best witty and snow-themed suggestions through Dec. 19 on the agency’s website.

“Here is a chance to put your creativity in motion,” said MnDOT spokeswoman Anne Meyer. “We know there is a lot of creativity out there.”

MnDOT rolled out the contest six years ago when it asked Minnesotans to come up with names for eight snowplows and bring a bit of levity to winter.

The agency also wanted to draw attention to the yeoman’s work of the state’s 1,700 full- and part-time plow operators who clear the roads.

And for motorists, “we hope that they are paying attention and hopefully they will drive safely around them,” Meyer said.

Meyer said she is surprised at the staying power of the contest, which has yielded names such as We’re Off To See The Blizzard, Taylor Drift and Don’tcha Snow.

“We didn’t think it would last this long,” she said. But over the five previous years, the agency has collected more than 55,000 submissions, and even other states, cities and counties have followed suit by holding naming contests for their plows.

“We’re doing it again,” Meyer said. “Folks kind of get into it.”

MnDOT will collect submissions and then whittle the list down to the finalists, which will go out for public voting in January or February. Last year the agency received more than 7,300 entries.

The eight names that get the most votes will make their way onto a plow, one for each of MnDOT’s districts. So far 44 plows have been named, but with more than 800 of the orange trucks in its fleet, there is plenty yet to be named.

For the record, Plowy McPlowFace, a winning name from the first season, is still on the road in the St. Paul area.

Meyer is hoping the season’s early snowfalls will increase participation. The rules are simple: one name per person, a maximum of 30 characters including spaces, no profanity or anything with political overtones are allowed.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

