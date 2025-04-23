Minnesota’s largest credit union to combine with Colorado’s as industry consolidation continues

Seven employees from Northwest Airlines founded the business that has grown into Wings Credit Union, the largest financial service provider of its kind based in Minnesota, with about 372,000 members.
It’s about to get much bigger. The Apple Valley-based Wings announced Wednesday the next chapter in its story through a planned merger with Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Ent Credit Union.
Under a new structure expected to take shape in 2026, the combined business is expected to rank among the nation’s largest credit unions, with about 930,000 members and roughly $19.2 billion in managed assets. The merged business will operate under the Wings brand.
The credit unions’ leaders say the merger will put two businesses of virtually equal footing under the same roof, saying the combination will ultimately enhance the service offerings for members and help weather the challenges small financial institutions face.
Despite being in neighboring markets, Wings and Ent do not have geographic overlap and have complimentary business lines, said Ent CEO Chad Graves. As the merger moves forward, Graves said there will be no need for layoffs or branch closures — and the company expects to grow significantly its count of 2,200 employees over the next 10 years.
Along with a shared background in aviation, Graves said Wings and Ent each pride themselves on being organizations that put service first and are informed by local decisionmaking. Although the charter will be in Colorado, Graves said there will essentially be two headquarters for Wings, as much of its client base is in Minnesota.
“We’re really going to make sure that what works well in Minnesota is going to continue to work well ... and same thing in Colorado,” Graves said. “We want to make sure that we are really keeping that local connection.”
Wings CEO Frank Weidner said the financial forecasts of the combined organization look positive as the two find efficiencies and greater scale.