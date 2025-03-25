Johnson: Minnesota’s Feeding Our Future verdict is a start

Yet an OLA follow up report this year found that only about a third of its recommendations to tighten oversight had been achieved since last year’s evaluation. That signals a lack of urgency. The Feeding Our Future scandal is the Mount Rushmore of pandemic criminality and shame — but it’s not the only case of government funds being grotesquely misappropriated over the years. Smaller amounts of public dollars intended for social services have also been illegally diverted from the neediest children and adults.