Johnson: Minnesota’s Feeding Our Future verdict is a start

Following a five-week trial, a federal jury took a mere five hours to find Feeding Our Future leader Aimee Bock and her accomplice, Salim Said, guilty on all counts last week.
The swiftness of the verdict is testament to the strong case a team of U.S. and local attorneys, investigators and law enforcers brought against the pair. The thoroughness of the trail and the swiftness with which the brazen fraudsters were convicted merits praise and gratitude from taxpayers. Continued reflection and, yes, outrage, on the magnitude of the theft is also warranted.
In what is believed to be the largest pandemic-related fraud in the nation, prosecutors convinced jurors that Bock and Salim were shameless in their pursuit of ill-gotten gain. Prosecutors charged 70 people in the case in which federal and state funds were earmarked to feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic, funds that were instead diverted to the stomachs and pocketbooks of program operators — to the tune of $250 million.
The history of the brazen theft has been well covered. Dozens of co-conspirators submitted inflated attendance sheets and phony invoices to claim to serve thousands of kids who never received a morsel — all the while fraudsters raked in millions used for vacations, luxury cars, houses and a catalog of self-serving items.
So far, of the 42 people who have pleaded guilty or been convicted, three have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from three to more than 17 years. A dozen more defendants are expected to face trial later this year. More than $75 million has been recovered by investigators.
In the grand scheme of things, it was especially important to convict Bock. A mountain of evidence revealed that she was the mastermind behind the massive fraud scheme. She was executive director and a founder of the St. Anthony-based nonprofit that worked with many of her co-defendants.