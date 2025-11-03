Hundreds honor Vietnam War, Secret War veterans in Minnesota

During the “Secret War” that raged from 1961 to 1975, the United States trained Hmong fighters to combat Communist forces in Laos. But the war’s end came when South Vietnam fell to Communist North Vietnam. According to the Minnesota Historical Society, 30,000 to 40,000 Hmong soldiers were killed in combat and thousands more went missing in action. Many Hmong people were evacuated or escaped on their own to Thailand.