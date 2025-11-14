Minnesotan plays pivotal role in ‘Pluribus,’ fall’s most buzzed about TV show

Following up an acclaimed TV drama with another hit is as difficult as winning back-to-back World Series. Just ask “Deadwood” creator David Milch, who flopped with “John From Cincinnati,” or “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner, who fell short with “The Romanoffs.”
So you can imagine the pressure Vince Gilligan felt stepping outside of the “Breaking Bad” universe with “Pluribus,” a sci-fi series that has almost nothing in common with “Bad” and its prequel, “Better Call Saul.”
“It’s nice to prove to myself that I’m not a one-trick pony,” Gilligan said last month in a Zoom interview. “But you’re leaving the safety of this world that people loved.
“There’s always fear. You either let it stop you or you don’t,” he said. “At a certain point, you have to jump off the cliff and let gravity take over.”
Gilligan needn’t worry about a crash landing.
“Pluribus,” now streaming on Apple TV with new episodes dropping every Friday, is one of the most compelling series of the year. It’s almost certain to earn its creator another invite to the Emmy Awards ceremonies.
Rhea Seehorn, who also starred in “Saul,” plays Carol Sturka, a narcissistic romance novelist who discovers she’s one of only a handful of Earthlings whose mind hasn’t been melded by some kind of alien force. It’s now a planet of Stepford Wives with intentions far nobler than cooking the perfect pot roast.
While the rest of humanity seems happy being members of a collective hive, Sturka is determined to maintain her independence, even if that means just emptying the liquor cabinet and binge-watching “The Golden Girls” on DVD.