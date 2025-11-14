TV and Media

Minnesotan plays pivotal role in ‘Pluribus,’ fall’s most buzzed about TV show

Minneapolis native Miriam Shor talks about her small, but pivotal role in the series.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 14, 2025 at 12:00PM
Miriam Shor, left, and Rhea Seahorn star in Apple TV's "Pluribus." (Apple TV)

Following up an acclaimed TV drama with another hit is as difficult as winning back-to-back World Series. Just ask “Deadwood” creator David Milch, who flopped with “John From Cincinnati,” or “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner, who fell short with “The Romanoffs.”

So you can imagine the pressure Vince Gilligan felt stepping outside of the “Breaking Bad” universe with “Pluribus,” a sci-fi series that has almost nothing in common with “Bad” and its prequel, “Better Call Saul.”

“It’s nice to prove to myself that I’m not a one-trick pony,” Gilligan said last month in a Zoom interview. “But you’re leaving the safety of this world that people loved.

“There’s always fear. You either let it stop you or you don’t,” he said. “At a certain point, you have to jump off the cliff and let gravity take over.”

Gilligan needn’t worry about a crash landing.

“Pluribus,” now streaming on Apple TV with new episodes dropping every Friday, is one of the most compelling series of the year. It’s almost certain to earn its creator another invite to the Emmy Awards ceremonies.

Rhea Seehorn, who also starred in “Saul,” plays Carol Sturka, a narcissistic romance novelist who discovers she’s one of only a handful of Earthlings whose mind hasn’t been melded by some kind of alien force. It’s now a planet of Stepford Wives with intentions far nobler than cooking the perfect pot roast.

While the rest of humanity seems happy being members of a collective hive, Sturka is determined to maintain her independence, even if that means just emptying the liquor cabinet and binge-watching “The Golden Girls” on DVD.

The plot harkens back to Gilligan’s days as a writer on “The X-Files,” and even evokes memories of “The Twilight Zone,” which the creator still binges every New Year’s Day.

It’s a twist on the trendy apocalypse theme: Could the end of the world as we know it lead to an upgrade?

“There’s lots of touchstones to sci-fi and horror, like ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers,’ but we do our best to turn them on their ear,” Gilligan said. “You think you know what you’re going to get, but we’re going to go in a different direction.”

That goal is catnip to a veteran actor like Miriam Shor, who was born in Minneapolis but spent most of her childhood bouncing between Europe and Detroit. She’s best known for her work in both the stage and film productions of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch‚” as well as being a cast member on TV Land’s “Younger.”

As Sturka’s supportive wife, Helen, she’s in only a few scenes, but they are essential to the plot. Helen is the only person she seems to care about. When she’s out of the picture — for reasons we won’t spoil — Sturka is truly alone.

Gilligan said it was crucial to find an actor who would have instant rapport with Seehorn. Off set, the pair entertained the crew by dancing around the soundstage and singing ’80s tunes.

“They got along like gangbusters,” Gilligan said. “Miriam is whip-smart and funny as hell.”

Shor, 54, is used to making the most out of small, but pivotal parts in high-caliber projects. In 2023 alone, she popped up in “Maestro,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ and “American Fiction.”

“I have to trust that the storytelling helps me make your couple minutes on the screen have all the importance in the world,” Shor said earlier this week from her home in New York that she shares with her husband, actor Justin Hagan, and their two daughters.

In the Zoom interview, Shor displayed a self-deprecating wit, especially when gushing about Gilligan.

“It’s like he crawled into my head searching around what’s left in there and created a show for me,” said Shor, who described herself as a “huge dorky dork fan” of “The X-Files.” “‘Pluribus’ has big ideas that ask you to participate as a viewer. I’m lazy in every part of my life, but not when it comes to what I read and watch. Make me work. I want to be a part of it.”

Miriam Shor directing an episode of "Younger," which she also starred in. (TV Land)

Shor, who is directing a documentary on nondisclosure agreements, said she didn’t get any sense that Gilligan was worried about meeting high expectations after the “Bad” projects, which accumulated 115 Emmy nominations.

“I would imagine he was nervous. I was freaking out for him. But he never showed it,” Shor said. “When Vince Gilligan is captain of the ship, everyone feels respected and he maintains his humanity.

“That shouldn’t be remarkable, but it’s quite a feat,” she said. “I’d follow that guy to the ends of the Earth.”

The first season of “Pluribus” consists of nine episodes. Gilligan made it sound like he was prepared for lots more if Apple renews it. It seems like a given that it will.

And what about a return to the “Breaking Bad” world?

“Never say never, but I don’t have any plans right now to do anything else,” he said. “As much I’d love to revisit that universe, I’m also deathly afraid of exhausting the audience. Beating a dead horse is my biggest fear.”

about the writer

about the writer

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

See Moreicon

More from TV and Media

See More

TV and Media

Minnesotan plays pivotal role in ‘Pluribus,’ fall’s most buzzed about TV show

card image
Apple TV

Minneapolis native Miriam Shor talks about her small, but pivotal role in the series.

TV and Media

Netflix series about high school hockey will be set in Minnesota

card image

Things To Do

11 best holiday shows this season in the Twin Cities area

card image