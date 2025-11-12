Netflix series about high school hockey will be set in Minnesota

Michelle Monaghan, best known for “Mission: Impossible III” and “True Detective,” will play the coach of a Minnesota high school hockey team in an upcoming drama for Netflix.
The eight-part series, which doesn’t yet have a name, will be set in a fictional town called South Dorothy, where the local school has a reputation for churning out future NHL stars. The team is devastated when a bus accident takes the lives of several players and the coach. Monaghan will take on the role of Harper Sullivan, the coach’s widow, who is tasked with resurrecting the team’s spirit.
The show will start filming soon in Vancouver. No release date has been set.
No other well-known cast names have been announced, but there’s some heavy hitters behind the scenes, including showrunner Bridget Bedard (“Transparent,” “Ramy”) and co-executive producer Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things,” “All the Light We Cannot See”).
“With its visceral sports backdrop and a story grounded in deep humanity, we cannot wait to bring this show to a global audience,” Levy said in a news release.
Nick Naveda, who is relatively unknown compared with the other executives, is credited as the show’s creator.
This won’t be first time Monaghan has played a Minnesotan. She had a small role in 2005’s “North Country,” set in the Iron Range.