Minnesota woman sues Delta after being punched by drunk passenger midflight

A Minneapolis woman is suing Delta Air Lines, claiming the airline is responsible for a drunk passenger assaulting her on an October flight from Puerto Rico to Atlanta.
Minnie Holmes, 72, filed a federal lawsuit last week alleging Delta flight attendants served alcoholic drinks to two passengers despite obvious signs of drunkenness. Holmes said one of the passengers, a man seated in the row ahead of her, punched her in the chest following a dispute over a reclined seat.
In a statement, a Delta spokesperson said the company does not comment on pending litigation, but the airline has “zero tolerance” for customers behaving in an inappropriate or unlawful manner.
Delta trains flight attendants to identify and discontinue service to intoxicated passengers according to the company. Federal law prohibits serving alcohol to a passenger who appears to be intoxicated.
According to the lawsuit, Holmes went on vacation while grieving the recent death of her son. She and her daughter were traveling home when they had the run-in with a man and a woman seated in front of them.
The passengers were being disruptive during the flight, according to the lawsuit, yelling and using foul language. At one point, Holmes’ daughter asked the woman to move her seat up, and she refused.
A “loud retort” from the reclined passenger prompted a Delta flight attendant to address the situation, the lawsuit says. Holmes claims the flight attendant left after telling the passenger she could recline her seat.
Flight attendants continued to serve the man and woman alcoholic beverages, the lawsuit alleges, even as they “were obviously intoxicated, disruptive and a foreseeable danger to other passengers on the flight.”