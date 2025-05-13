The Latest

Northern Minnesota wildfire response: ‘This is when you find out what kind of community you live in’

By midday Tuesday, the Camp House fire near Brimson had grown to 12,000 acres.

By Jana Hollingsworth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 13, 2025 at 7:21PM
Crews work to get fire on the Camp House fire as it grows in size Tuesday near Brimson. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

AULT TOWNSHIP, MINN. — Dee Sibben and her husband, Dave, have owned a small second home here for more than two decades. Fridley residents, the northwoods community is where they escape year-round.

Today, they learned from their neighbors that all that remains on their property is their chimney.

“We lost everything,” she said, but “we lost stuff. We have friends who are now homeless.”

The Camp House fire was detected around 1 p.m. Sunday north of Brimson and by late morning on Tuesday had grown to 12,000 acres with 80 responders working to suppress it — ranging from local to federal agencies. Dozens were asked to evacuate the area that includes family homes and cabins. Gov. Tim Walz authorized the National Guard to provide assistance.

Sibben said they plan to rebuild what was a 100-year old home. Through tears, she said the people of the Brimson area are like family. “My heart breaks for them.”

At least 100 structures have been affected, said Ryan Williams of the Minnesota Incident Command System said during a news conference just before noon Tuesday at the Two Harbors Fire Department.

In a remote forested area of the Superior National Forest about 14 miles from Hoyt Lakes, Minn., the Jenkins Creek fire had grown to 6,800 acres by Tuesday afternoon. Discovered Monday, the fire has moved quickly through the mixed boreal forest and grass, a landscape officials describe as dry and dying, having been “heavily impacted by spruce budworm.”

Hugo’s Bar in Rollins Corner near the Camp House fire was ground zero for residents and emergency services to gather Tuesday. Free food, bottles of water and coffee was offered, and the septic service showed up to pump the septic for free.

“This is when you find out what kind of community you live in,” said bar owner Jesse Willemarck.

At lunchtime, neighbors discussed property loss, how the fire started and how they were taking care of each other. The conditions are “worse than a matchstick,” said Dave Clark, who lives just south of the fire perimeter.

A drive down a closed-off portion of Hwy. 44 showed charred ditches and torched conifers, smoke rising where hot spots still smoldered.

Helicopters took turns dipping into Indian Lake, sucking up water with a straw-like apparatus to pour onto the nearby blaze.

Some at Hugo’s who had lost their homes said it was too soon to talk.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but there was some anger at Hugo’s over how the fire likely started: People with little experience in the northwoods ignoring red flag warnings, they said.

Hugo’s Bar is in an evacuation zone, and Willemarck lives there with his wife. He likened his place to the band on the Titanic, continuing to play.

The fire moved so indiscriminately, he said, citing one woman’s property that burned to the ground while a nearby place nestled among pines still stands. “I don’t understand forest fires,” he said. But there was hope that fire, which is good for forests, will leave a healthier landscape in its wake.

There is so much spruce budworm damage that “this area is begging” for a fire, Willemarck said.

Neighbors continue to drop off donations at Hugo’s.

On Tuesday, the dynamic fire was north of Indian Lake, south of Town Line Road and had recently reached Murphy Lake to the east.

With another hot, dry and windy day ahead, firefighters’ main priority is protecting infrastructure and private property, in addition to fire safety, Williams said.

Spot fires have been the biggest issue — which occur when embers kick up flames beyond the initial burn area.

“There’s a heavy dead component due to budworm,” Williams said, adding that it can be like whack-a-mole for firefighters tasked with mitigating fire. “There’s a lot of receptive fuels everywhere. Couple that with challenging winds ... the lake effect has been influencing the fire, causing issues for firefighters” as they try to suppress it.

 

“We’re really optimistic about the moisture coming later this week,” Williams said. “Ideally, we’ll get some pretty good precipitation that will bring some relief.

“I don’t know if it will put the fire out, but it’ll definitely give the first responders an opportunity to make really good progress.”

