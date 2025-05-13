Northern Minnesota wildfire response: ‘This is when you find out what kind of community you live in’

AULT TOWNSHIP, MINN. — Dee Sibben and her husband, Dave, have owned a small second home here for more than two decades. Fridley residents, the northwoods community is where they escape year-round.
Today, they learned from their neighbors that all that remains on their property is their chimney.
“We lost everything,” she said, but “we lost stuff. We have friends who are now homeless.”
The Camp House fire was detected around 1 p.m. Sunday north of Brimson and by late morning on Tuesday had grown to 12,000 acres with 80 responders working to suppress it — ranging from local to federal agencies. Dozens were asked to evacuate the area that includes family homes and cabins. Gov. Tim Walz authorized the National Guard to provide assistance.
Sibben said they plan to rebuild what was a 100-year old home. Through tears, she said the people of the Brimson area are like family. “My heart breaks for them.”
At least 100 structures have been affected, said Ryan Williams of the Minnesota Incident Command System said during a news conference just before noon Tuesday at the Two Harbors Fire Department.
In a remote forested area of the Superior National Forest about 14 miles from Hoyt Lakes, Minn., the Jenkins Creek fire had grown to 6,800 acres by Tuesday afternoon. Discovered Monday, the fire has moved quickly through the mixed boreal forest and grass, a landscape officials describe as dry and dying, having been “heavily impacted by spruce budworm.”
Hugo’s Bar in Rollins Corner near the Camp House fire was ground zero for residents and emergency services to gather Tuesday. Free food, bottles of water and coffee was offered, and the septic service showed up to pump the septic for free.