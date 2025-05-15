As wildfires north of Duluth rage, DNR designates part of state ‘explosive’

DULUTH – Three major northeast Minnesota wildfires remain uncontrolled Thursday, with the state at its highest level of response readiness because of the overall extreme conditions.
Minnesota’s wildfire preparedness level is at a 5, on a scale from 1 to 5, because of the current activity and extended threat, said a spokesperson for the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids, which coordinates firefighting among state and federal agencies.
The level acknowledges the severe fire activity, engaged personnel and gear, and the possible need for more help.
“We are stretched thin,” said spokesperson Leanne Langeberg on Thursday, adding that the state might need more national resources.
Much of the state has been under a red-flag warning and burning restrictions this week, and today the fire danger in several parts of the state — including the fire region — is designated as “explosive,” by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The Camp House fire near Brimson, about an hour north of Duluth, began Sunday. It is about 15,000 acres or 23 square miles. Nearly 150 structures in its path have been destroyed. The Jenkins Creek and Munger Shaw fires began Monday, with the former now sized at 15,600 acres, a smaller and adjusted number to reflect more accurate infrared drone readings. The Munger Shaw fire sits at about 1,600 acres.
All three are in St. Louis County, although some fire activity is threatening Lake County.
St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay has said the Camp House fire was called in as an out-of-control campfire, and the Jenkins Creek fire started on the side of a road. Their causes are under investigation.