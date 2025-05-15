Greater Minnesota

As wildfires north of Duluth rage, DNR designates part of state ‘explosive’

All three St. Louis County fires remain uncontrolled.

By Jana Hollingsworth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 15, 2025 at 7:50PM
Burned vehicles sit among damage from the Camp House Fire near Brimson on Thursday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH – Three major northeast Minnesota wildfires remain uncontrolled Thursday, with the state at its highest level of response readiness because of the overall extreme conditions.

Minnesota’s wildfire preparedness level is at a 5, on a scale from 1 to 5, because of the current activity and extended threat, said a spokesperson for the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids, which coordinates firefighting among state and federal agencies.

The level acknowledges the severe fire activity, engaged personnel and gear, and the possible need for more help.

“We are stretched thin,” said spokesperson Leanne Langeberg on Thursday, adding that the state might need more national resources.

Much of the state has been under a red-flag warning and burning restrictions this week, and today the fire danger in several parts of the state — including the fire region — is designated as “explosive,” by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The burned forest line is charred from the Camp House Fire near Brimson on Thursday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Camp House fire near Brimson, about an hour north of Duluth, began Sunday. It is about 15,000 acres or 23 square miles. Nearly 150 structures in its path have been destroyed. The Jenkins Creek and Munger Shaw fires began Monday, with the former now sized at 15,600 acres, a smaller and adjusted number to reflect more accurate infrared drone readings. The Munger Shaw fire sits at about 1,600 acres.

All three are in St. Louis County, although some fire activity is threatening Lake County.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay has said the Camp House fire was called in as an out-of-control campfire, and the Jenkins Creek fire started on the side of a road. Their causes are under investigation.

The Camp House and Jenkins Creek fires now are managed by the Eastern Area Incident Management Team, which is referring to them as the combined Brimson Fire Complex. That raises the level of coordination with federal and state agencies because of the fires’ severity. Elite “hotshot” crews are expected to arrive Thursday to assist with the Jenkins Creek fire.

The team’s public information officer, Bob Reif, said Thursday morning that containment line expansions were underway, but it was too soon to say whether any parts of the fires would be contained Thursday. Teams aren’t expecting the fires to merge.

High humidity and cooler weather, along with a half-inch or so of coming rain, should help the fires over the next 24 hours, said Joe Moore, with the Duluth National Weather Service.

Gusting winds out of the east and lightning could be a problem, he said.

“However, we haven’t seen a lot of smoke activity on satellite yet this morning, because it’s a lot more humid,” Moore said. “That will really slow the fire spread and reduce the fire activity.”

He said the current forecast doesn’t indicate the Jenkins Creek fire could reach Hoyt Lakes, which is the largest city nearest the fire.

The Camp House fire is on pace to become the most property-destructive Minnesota wildfire in modern times, surpassing the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Ham Lake fire of 2007, which destroyed more than 130 structures in Minnesota.

Lane Johnson is a researcher and forester with the Cloquet Forestry Center. He said that it’s too soon to put destruction from current wildfires in any context, but said it’s notable that the Ham Lake and Brimson Complex fires all started early in the fire season by humans, as opposed to the Arrowhead region Pagami Creek, Greenwood and Cavity Lake fires that were caused by lightning.

“It’s possible some property owners were not yet ‘wildfire ready’ by the time these fires began,” he said. “It’s an important reminder that we do have potential for high fire risk in Minnesota anytime during the snow-free season when all the right conditions align.”

about the writer

Jana Hollingsworth

Duluth Reporter

Jana Hollingsworth is a reporter covering a range of topics in Duluth and northeastern Minnesota for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new North Report newsletter.

