Wild claim Vinnie Hinostroza off waivers, put Jakub Lauko on injured reserve

Game preview: Carolina’s road trip kicked off Tuesday with a 3-0 loss at Winnipeg. That was the second straight game the Hurricanes dropped since going on a seven-game point streak. The last time they’d been shut out was 4-0 by the Wild on Jan. 4. Still, Carolina has one of the most consistent offenses in the league with a 3.26 goals-per-game average. But RW Mikko Rantanen has scored just once in the five games he’s played since joining the Hurricanes in a stunning trade from the Avalanche on Jan. 24.