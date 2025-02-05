BOSTON – The Wild won’t begin to droop when they return home from their latest trip.
Wild shut out by Boston 3-0 as scoring drought continues
The Wild lost two consecutive road games for the first time and have not scored for 121 minutes, 27 seconds.
They’re already in a lull.
After a self-described “embarrassing” performance against the Senators that’ll change the complexion of their lineup for the foreseeable future, the Wild improved vs. the Bruins but still weren’t sharp enough to avoid getting defeated 3-0 Tuesday at TD Garden and losing two in a row on the road for the first time.
This is also the Wild’s longest scoring drought of the season: They haven’t been shut out in back-to-back games since Nov. 3-8, 2022, by the Kraken and Kings. Their last goal was an empty-netter from Frederick Gaudreau late in the third period of the 4-0 victory against the Canadiens last Thursday, a dry spell of 121 minutes, 27 seconds.
Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman stopped 34 shots for his third shutout, while Charlie McAvoy (deflection) and Trent Frederic (top shelf) capitalized against the Wild’s Marc-Andre Fleury (31 saves) in his 1,044th game to tie Roberto Luongo for second all-time. Morgan Geekie tacked on an empty-netter with 48 seconds to go.
Fleury was an onlooker for the 6-0 debacle in Ottawa last Saturday, which included Ryan Hartman roughing Tim Stützle and being assessed a 10-game suspension that he began serving on Tuesday, and the Wild started more like the team that was in action for Fleury’s memorable sendoff at Montreal.
They controlled the puck early, testing Swayman and the Bruins with quick looks and in-zone movement, while not surrendering a shot on their net until almost halfway through the first. But Fleury was ready, his second stop a snazzy grab with his glove against Pavel Zacha.
Still, Boston dominated the rest of the period, and the pressure finally culminated in a goal 5:46 into the second when McAvoy tipped in a David Pastrnak shot from the middle.
Overall, the period was more competitive, but the Wild still struggled to catch up; their deficit actually doubled on one of their closest calls.
After Marcus Johansson, who was back along with Jonas Brodin after the two were injured last month, forced a turnover, Marco Rossi tried to find Marcus Foligno, but Foligno crashed into the net. With Johansson tripped up behind the play, the Bruins went the other way for a 3-on-2 that Rossi attempted to turn into a 3-on-3, but the trailer Frederick was left all alone to wire the puck by Fleury at 14:14.
Later in the period, Swayman made his best save when he gloved down a Matt Boldy wind-up. Boldy had a team-high six shots.
Neither power play was a factor, with Boston going 0-for-3 and the Wild 0-for-4. The Wild’s last two looks came in the third period as they vied for a comeback, but the Wild registered just three shots combined.
The Wild wrapped this stretch of five consecutive road games 3-2 to rank 20-7-3; their 43 points still lead the NHL, but now they’re in the unusual position of going back to Xcel Energy Center looking for a spark instead of having it extinguished once they get there.
They have a two-game homestand that begins Thursday vs. the Hurricanes before a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.
