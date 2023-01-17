WASHINGTON — The Wild are back on the East Coast for another road trip, and this one kicks off against Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals.

Washington was in action on Monday night, rallying from a three-goal deficit to win 4-3 in overtime against the New York Islanders.

"Obviously, they didn't quit," Wild coach Dean Evason said. "They were down three, and hopefully they expended a lot of energy. But it doesn't matter: These guys are in such phenomenal shape.

"… They'll be ready to go. They'll come in with some momentum obviously from what they did at the end of the hockey game last night. So, we've got to be ready at the drop of the puck."

Filip Gustavsson will get the start in net, and that's the only lineup change the Wild are making.

This is the eighth straight game the Wild have switched starts between Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury, but Evason said this isn't an intentional rotation.

"Both deserve to be in the net," he said.

Leading the way for the Capitals is Ovechkin, who's already at 30 goals this season and is second all-time in the NHL after surpassing Gordie Howe earlier this season. At 810 career goals, Ovechkin is 84 behind first-place Wayne Gretzky (894).

"The highlights we see it doesn't look like he's lost too many steps," said Evason, who was an assistant with Washington when Ovechkin broke into the NHL. "He certainly hasn't lost his shot. He hasn't lost his desire. We saw the hit he put on last night on [Jean-Gabriel] Pageua, my gosh he's still such a physical presence and he's so strong. I don't miss doing battle drills with him after practice."

Projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov-Sam Steel-Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy-Frederick Gaudreau-Ryan Hartman

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Key numbers

4: Points for Mats Zuccarello in his last three games.

5-1-2: Run by the Wild during their past eight road contests.

83.1: Percent efficiency for the Wild on the penalty kill while on the road.

99: Goals for Kirill Kaprizov in his NHL career.

99: Career games for Brandon Duhaime.

Team stats, win probability and betting info

About the Capitals

At 24-16-6, the Capitals rank fourth in the Metropolitan Division with 54 points. They're 5-3-2 over their last 10 games. In their past 12 contests vs. the Wild, the Capitals are 9-2-1. During the second half of a back-to-back, Washington is 1-3-1. Ovechkin has 31 points in 19 career games vs. the Wild.