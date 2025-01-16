Wild get only two-thirds of the way there against Edmonton, sink 5-3 on final-period goals

Only 1 minute, 28 seconds into the third, Vasily Podkolzin’s throw to the middle deflected into the Wild net off Declan Chisholm’s skate. McDavid polished off the comeback at 12:49 when he snuck a shot under the crossbar from almost the goal line during a 2-on-1 rush for his 1,044th career point to pass Jari Kurri for second in scoring in Edmonton history, behind only Wayne Gretzky’s 1,669 points.