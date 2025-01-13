Wild hang with Golden Knights for a while, until the ‘juggernaut’ effect shows
Minnesota arrived hurting but determined, but eventually NHL-leading Vegas pulled away even without Jack Eichel.
January 13, 2025 at 3:48AM
LAS VEGAS – No matter that the Wild were a shell of themselves, Marcus Foligno still considered going up against the Golden Knights a “measuring-stick game,” with Foligno cautioning Saturday night after goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury fended off the Sharks that the Wild wouldn’t be as fortunate in Vegas if they played like they did in San Jose.
“We’re going into a juggernaut,” Foligno said.
And the Wild couldn’t keep up.
Both missing their superstar, these Western Conference rivals weren’t worlds apart despite the Wild’s additional deficiencies until the third period, when the Golden Knights peeled off for a 4-1 win Sunday at T-Mobile Arena to gain a three-point edge over the Wild in the standings.
Keegan Kolesar scored the tiebreaker at 4 minutes, 9 seconds, backhanding in a rebound off a Zach Whitecloud shot to polish off the Golden Knights’ rally that didn’t include Jack Eichel, their best player scratched because of illness.
Tomas Hertl widened Vegas' lead with 4:20 left before Pavel Dorofeyev netted his second power-play goal.
This was the Wild’s first road loss after scoring first (they were 11-0), and they returned to Minnesota with a 1-1 split on their trip.
While the result was different than the 3-1 win over the Sharks the previous night, a victory indicative of Fleury’s season-high 36 saves and timely goals from the top line, the Wild were competitive early in front of their goaltender — in this case, Filip Gustavsson, who made 32 stops.
Considering they were still without leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov, captain Jared Spurgeon, their top pairing on defense in Jonas Brodin and Brock Faber and depth winger Jakub Lauko, that progress against a top-five foe like Vegas is commendable — especially since the Wild spent most of the first period shorthanded.
Kolesar checked Wild defenseman David Jiricek into the boards on the game’s fourth shift, with Jiricek slow to get up from the awkward hit and not returning to the Wild bench until late in the period.
Seconds later, Foligno fought Kolesar for their second bout of the season; they also tussled during Vegas’ 3-2 win at Xcel Energy Center on Dec. 15, with Foligno obliging Kolesar after Foligno got tied up with Ivan Barbashev and Barbashev left injured; Barbashev didn’t return until Saturday.
In the aftermath, the Wild capitalized first when Ryan Hartman sent a top-shelf shot past goalie Adin Hill’s glove during a 2-on-1 rush with Frederick Gaudreau at 12:09, but penalty trouble cost the Wild in the second.
Just four seconds after Devin Shore began serving a tripping minor, Jake Middleton was whistled for delay of game after lifting the puck over the boards. That meant a lengthy 5-on-3 for the Golden Knights, and the Wild defended admirably: Zach Bogosian and Jon Merrill had clears, and Gustavsson made a series of strong saves — including denying William Karlsson on a one-timer.
But as Shore was rejoining the play, Dorofeyev crept all the way in between the faceoff circles to wire a shot by Gustavsson at 5:21 of the second.
The Wild penalty kill went 3-for-5, while the power play blanked on two chances after not getting a single look against San Jose or in the 6-4 victory over the Blues last Tuesday.
Their first try came later in the second, at 1-1, then during the third period after Kolesar’s go-ahead goal. Hill totaled 15 saves.
