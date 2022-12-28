Dallas Stars at Wild

Thursday, 7 p.m., Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN Radio: 100.3-FM

Stars update: Dallas leads the Central Division and is six points ahead of the third-place Wild. ... The Stars rank fourth in the league with a +27 goal differential, sixth in power-play percentage (.268) and fourth in penalty-kill percentage (.829). ... LW Jason Robertson (24-27-51) is fourth in the NHL in goals and third in points. ... G Jake Oettinger has a 2.43 goals-against average. ... RW Dennis Gurianov (undisclosed) is out.

Wild update: They have won seven in a row at home. ... W Marcus Foligno (lower body), W Brandon Duhaime (upper body) and C Mason Shaw (second of a two-game suspension) are out. ... The Wild are 6-2 vs. Central opponents. ... W Mats Zuccarello has 19 points in December, fourth best in the NHL. ... Marc-Andre Fleury (2.85 GAA) starts in goal. ... C Freddy Gaudreau has five goals in the past seven games. ... The Wild have the fewest giveaways (6.12 per game) in the league.