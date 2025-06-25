News & Politics

Soaker will bring several inches of rain to Minnesota over coming days

The rain will start Wednesday morning and won’t go away until Thursday afternoon. By then 2-4 inches could fall.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 25, 2025 at 1:58PM
Rain and a few thunderstorms are expected in the metro area Wednesday and Thursday, with 2 to 3 inches possible, the National Weather Service said. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Raincoats, umbrellas and perhaps galoshes will be accessories of need for the next two days as the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota is about to get drenched.

Rain is expected to start falling Wednesday morning and it won’t dry out until Thursday evening. Between now and then, the metro area could pick up 2-3 inches of rain, with 4 inches not out of the question in some places in southern Minnesota, the National Weather Service said.

“My grass seed is thrilled,” said Brent Hewett, a forecaster and meteorologist with the Weather Service in Chanhassen. “This is good news for farmers.”

June is typically one of Minnesota’s wettest months with an average of 4.25-4.5 inches falling annually. As of Wednesday, the month was running behind on precipitation, but “this will get us back closer to normal,” Hewett added.

The Twin Cities has picked up about 2.3 inches of rain this month, according to the Weather Service.

The tropical-like rainmakers will produce a few thunderstorms and bring a slight risk of severe weather across southern Minnesota, the Weather Service said.

But the good news is, all this rain should not cause widespread flooding, Hewitt said.

“We may see ponding in normal urban areas, but we are not expecting flash flooding,” he said.

Here are some possible precipitation totals, according to the Weather Service:

Twin Cities: Up to 3 inches

Alexandria and Madison, Minn.: 1-1.5 inches

Redwood Falls and Fairmont: 1.5-2 inches

St. Cloud, Mankato Mora, Willmar and Red Wing: 2-3 inches

Albert Lea: 3-4 inches

After the midweek monsoon, heat and humidity are back in time for the weekend, but “it won’t be quite as bad as last weekend,” Hewitt said. Highs will reach close to 90 degrees Saturday and 85 degrees Sunday.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Twin Cities ‘serial fraudster’ given 7 years in prison for cheating business out of $1.2M

Seven visitors from Tajikistan, led by Friendship Force of Minnesota-Twin Cities and the Open World Leadership Center, visited Chief U.S. District Judge John Tunheim as the group continues a weeklong visit in Minnesota to discuss countering extremism. The group, was seen in Tunheim's US District Courthouse office, along with the official seal Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Minneapolis, MN.]

The judge said the crime was “part of a skilled execution of a scheme that he has refined over decades.”

News & Politics

Soaker will bring several inches of rain to Minnesota over coming days

card image

Minneapolis

Twin Cities Pride leans into small-business backing after break with Target, corporate sponsors

card image