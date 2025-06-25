Soaker will bring several inches of rain to Minnesota over coming days

Raincoats, umbrellas and perhaps galoshes will be accessories of need for the next two days as the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota is about to get drenched.
Rain is expected to start falling Wednesday morning and it won’t dry out until Thursday evening. Between now and then, the metro area could pick up 2-3 inches of rain, with 4 inches not out of the question in some places in southern Minnesota, the National Weather Service said.
“My grass seed is thrilled,” said Brent Hewett, a forecaster and meteorologist with the Weather Service in Chanhassen. “This is good news for farmers.”
June is typically one of Minnesota’s wettest months with an average of 4.25-4.5 inches falling annually. As of Wednesday, the month was running behind on precipitation, but “this will get us back closer to normal,” Hewett added.
The Twin Cities has picked up about 2.3 inches of rain this month, according to the Weather Service.
The tropical-like rainmakers will produce a few thunderstorms and bring a slight risk of severe weather across southern Minnesota, the Weather Service said.
But the good news is, all this rain should not cause widespread flooding, Hewitt said.
“We may see ponding in normal urban areas, but we are not expecting flash flooding,” he said.