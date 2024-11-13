Vikings

Ben Goessling’s big question: How do the Vikings combat teams trying to neutralize Justin Jefferson?

In this weekly video feature, Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling will look at a pressing issue for the Vikings heading into their next game.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 13, 2024 at 10:38PM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) reacts after a long reception against the Indianapolis Colts in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 3, 2024. ] (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Every week, Vikings writer Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune will answer a big question facing the team. After a 12-7 win over the Jaguars in which Sam Darnold threw three interceptions while targeting Justin Jefferson, Ben breaks down the coverage Jefferson faced in Jacksonville.

Do you have a big question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast. Subscribe to the Star Tribune YouTube channel.

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

