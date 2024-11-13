Every week, Vikings writer Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune will answer a big question facing the team. After a 12-7 win over the Jaguars in which Sam Darnold threw three interceptions while targeting Justin Jefferson, Ben breaks down the coverage Jefferson faced in Jacksonville.
Ben Goessling’s big question: How do the Vikings combat teams trying to neutralize Justin Jefferson?
November 13, 2024 at 10:38PM
In this weekly video feature, the Minnesota Star Tribune's Ben Goessling breaks down the coverage Justin Jefferson faced in the Vikings' win over the Jaguars.