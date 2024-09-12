Vikings

Ben Goessling’s big question: Are the Vikings for real?

In this new weekly video feature, Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling will look at a pressing issue for the Vikings heading into their next game.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 12, 2024 at 4:22AM
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates his touchdown catch in the team's season-opening win over the Giants on Sunday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Every week, Vikings writer Ben Goessling for the Minnesota Star Tribune will answer a big question facing the team. After a 28-6 Week 1 victory over the Giants, the sustainability of the Vikings’ play — and that of quarterback Sam Darnold — is in focus.

Do you have a big question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast. Subscribe to the Star Tribune YouTube channel.

about the writer

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune. He has covered the team since 2012, and has previously covered the Twins, Wild, Washington Nationals and prep sports.

See More

