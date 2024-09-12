Every week, Vikings writer Ben Goessling for the Minnesota Star Tribune will answer a big question facing the team. After a 28-6 Week 1 victory over the Giants, the sustainability of the Vikings’ play — and that of quarterback Sam Darnold — is in focus.
Ben Goessling’s big question: Are the Vikings for real?
In this new weekly video feature, Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling will look at a pressing issue for the Vikings heading into their next game.
September 12, 2024 at 4:22AM
Quarterback Sam Darnold, who had a strong Vikings debut Sunday in New York, faces a tougher challenge this week against a 49ers opponent he knows well.