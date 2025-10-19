Vikings

Live: Vikings return from bye week to host the Super Bowl champion Eagles

October 19, 2025
Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz warms up before the Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Carson Wentz faces his former team in his fourth start at quarterback for the Vikings, who have three starters back from injuries.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Vikings (3-2) return to U.S. Bank Stadium after splitting their two international games, and come back from their bye week to start a daunting stretch of their schedule. Even though the Eagles (4-2) have lost two in a row, the defending Super Bowl champs are still atop the NFC East and represent one of the Vikings’ toughest tests this season. Carson Wentz remains the starting quarterback, as J.J. McCarthy continues to rehab his right high ankle sprain. The Vikings are getting three starters back from injuries: right tackle Brian O’Neill, left guard Donovan Jackson and linebacker Blake Cashman.

Follow live updates and analysis from U.S. Bank Stadium below:

