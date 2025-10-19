The Vikings (3-2) return to U.S. Bank Stadium after splitting their two international games, and come back from their bye week to start a daunting stretch of their schedule. Even though the Eagles (4-2) have lost two in a row, the defending Super Bowl champs are still atop the NFC East and represent one of the Vikings’ toughest tests this season. Carson Wentz remains the starting quarterback, as J.J. McCarthy continues to rehab his right high ankle sprain. The Vikings are getting three starters back from injuries: right tackle Brian O’Neill, left guard Donovan Jackson and linebacker Blake Cashman.
- Kickoff: 12 p.m., Sunday
- TV: Fox
- Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 228, 820 (Vikings), 384, 825 (Eagles)
- Line: Eagles by 2½
- Ben Goessling’s preview and prediction
- Mark Craig’s Week 7 NFL picks
Follow live updates and analysis from U.S. Bank Stadium below:
Sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter to get exclusive analysis in your inbox every Friday. Subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.