The Vikings (3-2) return to U.S. Bank Stadium after splitting their two international games, and come back from their bye week to start a daunting stretch of their schedule. Even though the Eagles (4-2) have lost two in a row, the defending Super Bowl champs are still atop the NFC East and represent one of the Vikings’ toughest tests this season. Carson Wentz remains the starting quarterback, as J.J. McCarthy continues to rehab his right high ankle sprain. The Vikings are getting three starters back from injuries: right tackle Brian O’Neill, left guard Donovan Jackson and linebacker Blake Cashman.