Neal: Wrong, wrong, wrong. About the Vikings. About the NFC North. About Sam Darnold.

A skeptical eye was cast over the Purple before the first kickoff of the season. Most of the skepticism was directed toward quarterback Sam Darnold, who joined the Vikings following underwhelming stints with the Jets and Panthers before settling in as a reserve with the 49ers. First-round draftee J.J. McCarthy, before he suffered a season-ending knee injury, was expected to take over during the season, with Darnold slipping into a supporting role.