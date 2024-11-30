Addison’s eight catches Sunday produced a red-zone touchdown and five first downs, three of them on third down and one of those in the red zone. Coverage schemes designed to focus on Jefferson had a direct impact on six of those catches, including the 45- and 69-yarders, a 7-yard catch on third-and-5 at the Chicago 10, a touchdown on first-and-goal from the 2, and a 12-yard catch on third-and-10 on the game-winning drive in overtime.