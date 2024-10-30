Inside linebacker Blake Cashman, who has missed the last two games, both losses in which the defense struggled without him, went through a full allotment of rehab work on an outdoor field while the team practiced inside Wednesday, “just to make sure he’s ready to roll,” O’Connell said. “I think we can have some pretty good understanding after [Wednesday] as to where Blake’s at,” O’Connell added. “I’m still really hopeful we’ll have him Sunday night.”