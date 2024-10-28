Vikings left guard Blake Brandel is a willing and experienced option to replace Christian Darrisaw

The Vikings could move left guard Blake Brandel over to left tackle, helping to replace the injured Christian Darrisaw. When asked about the potential move after Monday’s practice, Brandel said “we’re still figuring it out” but that he’s open to such a change.
With left tackle Christian Darrisaw out for the season, the Vikings are “still figuring it out” on their offensive line ahead of Sunday’s game against the Colts.
“I’ll do whatever,” Brandel said. “I’m here for the team. Whatever is asked of me, I’ll do.”
Darrisaw, the franchise cornerstone at left tackle, suffered a season-ending knee injury just before halftime of last week’s loss at the Los Angeles Rams. Swing tackle David Quessenberry, a 34-year-old journeyman, replaced Darrisaw for the rest of the game.
But with time to prepare, the Vikings might pivot to Brandel while experienced left guard Dalton Risner is primed to return from injured reserve. Coach Kevin O’Connell said they’re considering “multiple options” to replace Darrisaw.
Brandel, a 2020 sixth-round pick, started 48 games at tackle — primarily on the left side — for Oregon State before arriving in Minnesota. His first three NFL starts came in place of Darrisaw, who suffered concussions in back-to-back games in the middle of the 2022 season.
For two years since, Brandel has been focused on guard, where he earned a starting job this past offseason. He said it’s “been a while” since he practiced at tackle.
“There’s things that translate from every position,” Brandel said. “But at the same time, there’s things that are different. At tackle, you get out there and there’s more space, whereas at guard things happen a little bit quicker. Having experience at both positions, I think there’s things that are easier at one position than the other and there’s things that are harder. So, just fine-tuning all that stuff, and we’ll see.”
Center Garrett Bradbury said the Vikings’ worst fears were realized when test results came back Friday confirming Darrisaw’s torn ACL and MCL in his left knee.
“He was playing probably as good as anyone in the NFL at that position,” Bradbury said. “He was a big part of what we do. As much as we’ll miss him on Sundays, we’ll miss him on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.”
Addison hoping to do ‘a little bit more’
Wide receiver Jordan Addison’s relatively quiet second season continued last week when he had a season-low two catches for 22 yards on three targets against the Rams. On Monday, Addison said he has no problem with his role but that he’d like to do more to help the team win.
“Obviously, I wish I could be doing a little bit more,” Addison said. “But I’m doing everything that I can. I’m learning every day, watching the film, and trying to get better every day. Just looking forward to having a good game this week.”
As far as pass distribution, there is superstar Justin Jefferson (a team-high 60 targets) and everybody else. Four players, including Addison, have 20 to 25 targets. Addison has caught 14 of 23 targets for 231 yards and a touchdown while missing two games because of an ankle injury.
Addison, a 2023 first-round pick, was asked what he thinks he needs to be more productive.
“Just keep getting open,” Addison said. “That’s my job as a receiver, so that’s what I’m going to keep doing.”
Jefferson recently talked about being in Addison’s corner.
“Every single day, I try to build that relationship more and more,” Jefferson said last week. “He’s still young. He’s still kind of getting comfortable with the system and everything. ... Just talking to him throughout the game, making sure he’s still in the game mentally. He didn’t get that many touches and targets [against the Detroit Lions], so throughout the game just talking to him and making sure he’s still in the game, high spirits, because we need him. He’s definitely a guy to give us a spark and make a play downfield.”
Cashman not spotted Monday
Linebacker Blake Cashman, who has not played since suffering turf toe during an Oct. 6 win over the New York Jets, declined an interview request in the locker room after he was not spotted with teammates during Monday’s practice. The team does not submit an official injury report until Wednesday.
O’Connell has said he’s optimistic that Cashman, who was the Vikings’ leading tackler through five games, can return against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.
