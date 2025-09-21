The Vikings’ 2022 draft? A disaster.
The 2023 draft? A disaster mitigated by the talent, if not the maturity and reliability, of Jordan Addison.
The 2025 draft? First-round pick and starting guard Donovan Jackson had better be outstanding to mitigate what otherwise could be a disaster.
The 2024 draft? That’s the one that could save the reputation of Vikings’ boss Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
The Vikings chose two players at premium positions in the first round of the 2024 draft.
One of them, J.J. McCarthy, looked shaky before suffering an ankle sprain that could sideline him for weeks.
The other, Dallas Turner, looked every bit as shaky as McCarthy in last weekend’s home opener against the Falcons.
The Vikings traded up one spot to select McCarthy with the 10th pick in the 2024 draft. They liked Drake Maye, who went to the Patriots with the third pick. They might have wanted Michael Penix Jr., but the Falcons chose him with the eighth pick.