Live updates: Vikings face former QB Kirk Cousins and the Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium

If the season ended today, the Vikings would play the Falcons in Atlanta in a first-round playoff game. But first, it’s Kirk Cousins’ return to U.S. Bank Stadium, as the Falcons quarterback tries to shake off a three-game losing streak where he’s thrown six interceptions without a touchdown.
There’s little doubt this game between the 10-2 Vikings and the 6-6 Falcons carries something extra in what’s likely to be a charged environment.
December 8, 2024 at 5:57PM
- Kickoff: Noon Sunday
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
- TV: Fox
- Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 229, 820 (Vikings), 384, 801 (Falcons)
- Line: Vikings by 5½
- Scoreboard: NFL Week 14
