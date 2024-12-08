Vikings

Live updates: Vikings face former QB Kirk Cousins and the Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium

There’s little doubt this game between the 10-2 Vikings and the 6-6 Falcons carries something extra in what’s likely to be a charged environment.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 8, 2024 at 5:57PM
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins takes the field before his game Sunday against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Minnesota Vikings hosted the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

If the season ended today, the Vikings would play the Falcons in Atlanta in a first-round playoff game. But first, it’s Kirk Cousins’ return to U.S. Bank Stadium, as the Falcons quarterback tries to shake off a three-game losing streak where he’s thrown six interceptions without a touchdown.

  • Kickoff: Noon Sunday
  • Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
  • TV: Fox
  • Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 229, 820 (Vikings), 384, 801 (Falcons)
  • Line: Vikings by 5½
  • Scoreboard: NFL Week 14

Check back here often for live updates and analysis from U.S. Bank Stadium by Minnesota Star Tribune reporters and columnists:

Star Tribune staff

