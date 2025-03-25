Minnesota ultramarathoner hikes her way to Iditarod glory

No dogs? No matter.
A Minnesotan following a famous sled dog path was the first woman to arrive on foot Saturday night in the human-powered version of the race across interior Alaska.
Pulling a sled packed with 55 pounds of gear, Kari Gibbonshiked into Nome after a little more than 27 days navigating the Alaska wilderness to win the Iditarod Trail Invitational 1000.
Similar in format to January’s Arrowhead 135 between International Falls and Tower, Minn., participants compete by foot, ski or bicycle on the route made famous by mushers and their teams.
“I’m definitely still processing the last day and the finish,” Gibbons, 45, said Monday afternoon. “To finish it is just so surreal. Like it happened to somebody else.”
Her race began Feb. 23 at Knik Lake, north of Anchorage. Across disciplines, 104 racers overall set out in the 1,000-miler and a 350-mile race; 92 finished.
Gibbons finished in 27 days, six hours and 42 minutes. She arrived with Petr Ineman, who was second among men on foot. They connected and walked the last 400 miles or so together.
Gibbons is the fourth woman to finish the race on foot faster than the 30-day cutoff. Another Minnesotan — and a close friend of Gibbons — was the third: Faye Norby, 43, was the first woman in last year’s “ITI 1000.”