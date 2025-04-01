Podcast: A terrible start for Twins; a much better start for Minnesota United

Host Michael Rand starts with the 0-4 Twins, who have been outscored 28-6 to start the season. Manager Rocco Baldelli was preaching patience after the latest drubbing, a 9-0 loss Monday to the White Sox, but this season is already at an urgent point before April began.
8:00: Jon Marthaler joins Rand to break down the good start by Minnesota United, to talk about the U.S. Men’s National Team and to discuss the similarities and differences between the MLS TV model and what MLB might eventually want to do.
36:00: Kevin O’Connell’s first comments on Aaron Rodgers, a key point for the Wild and Minnesota women’s hoops in the spotlight.
