Royce Lewis’ three-run homer in eighth lifts Twins to 4-3 victory over Blue Jays

Lewis’ go-ahead, three-run shot to left field propelled the Twins to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the infielder’s first home run since Aug. 12. It enabled the Twins to take two of three games in the series, their first series victory in nearly two weeks, and sent them on a road trip to Tampa Bay and Kansas City on a positive note after a difficult 3-6 homestand.