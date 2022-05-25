Twins starter Sonny Gray pitched seven scoreless innings as the Twins beat Detroit 2-0 on Tuesday.

The American League Central-­leading Twins improved to 27-16 with their sixth consecutive victory in front of announced crowd of 17,882 at Target Field, while the Tigers fell to 14-28.

Gray allowed only four hits and one walk with a season-high 10 strikeouts. He also became only the second Twins starter this year, after Joe Ryan, to complete at least seven innings in a game. Gray, like many of the starters, began this season not as stretched out as usual because of the shortened and delayed spring camp. Gray also joined the Twins a bit late after his trade from Cincinnati.

The 32-year-old also endured a hamstring injury soon after the season began which put him on the injured list. But since his return, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has been impressed.

"He's thrown the ball well, he's been crisp, and he's stretched out nicely," Baldelli said ahead of Tues-day's game. "He's pitched with his fastball well. He's a guy that can do a lot of different things depend-ing on who he's facing."

Gray earned his second win — the first of which came a week ago at his former Oakland team — for a 2-1 record.

Offensively, the Twins chased Detroit starter Beau Brieske from the game after four innings, in which he gave up six hits and two runs. Gio Urshela drove in the first run in the second inning from his base hit, and Carlos Correa's RBI double in the third doubled the Twins' lead.

Tyler Duffey and Jhoan Duran pitched the final two innings out of the bullpen. Duffey had a one-two-three eighth with two strikeouts. Duran gave up a hit and hit a batter in the ninth, but then induced a double play to end the game and earn the save, his fourth of the year.