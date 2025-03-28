Rocco Baldelli structures Twins lineup to avoid using too many pinch hitters

ST. LOUIS — Rocco Baldelli has made it clear that he trusts his bench and likes giving those players at-bats.
But this season, he suggested, maybe just not quite so many, especially early in games.
The Twins manager noted the strategy behind batting left-handers Matt Wallner, Trevor Larnach and switch-hitter Willi Castro in the first, fourth and seventh spots, an alignment he hopes keeps teams from forcing him to pinch-hit earlier than he would like.
“As the year went on last year, some teams did attack us by just taking their [pitchers] out and asking us to make moves or not make moves early in the game,” said Baldelli, who sent a pinch-hitter to the place 368 times over the past two seasons, the highest two-year total by the Twins since 1995-96.
And 92 of those substitutions, most in the majors, came before the seventh inning, meaning each spot in the order was likely to bat again in the late innings.
It wasn’t an effective strategy, given that Twins’ pinch-hitters batted .186 as a team last year, and .228 the year before.
Many of those moves were made to keep his left-handed hitters from facing left-handed pitching, which is understandable when you realize that Wallner hit .184 with one homer against lefties last season, and Larnach .227 with none. But by doing so, the Twins’ lineup was without those sluggers when teams inevitably went back to right-handed pitchers late in the game.
Now? “Our lefties are spread out this year in our lineup more so than they have been in the past, so I’ll be looking to see just how teams are going to attack that,” Baldelli said. “We’ve got a bunch of righties separating every lefty in the lineup. That’s something that might help there not be as many moves, and not as many teams that are going to attack us maybe the same way as previously.”