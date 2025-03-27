Neal: Nothing is guaranteed when it comes to Opening Day at the ballpark

Pregame ceremonies, military flyovers, bunting hanging from the railings, players lining up along the first and third base lines. Those are the normal sights and sounds that shape the Opening Day experience.
Through the years, however, Opening Day has also brought us streakers, historic blunders and American eagles needing GPS. Sometimes pageantry and touching moments make the day special, and sometimes wackiness and near chaos do that.
For proof, I asked several former Twins who are Hall of Famers for their most memorable Opening Days.
Jim Kaat made the Washington Senators as a 20-year-old in 1959. He lined up with his teammates and was awestruck when President Dwight D. Eisenhower threw out the ceremonial first pitch. A few days later, Kaat was standing in Boston for its home opener and was just as awestruck to see Ted Williams across the diamond.
“I always thought the three days — and I was fortunate to experience all of them — the three days that really were special were when you stood on that line for the national anthem on Opening Day, the All-Star Game and the first game of the World Series,” Kaat said. “And they were always special, particularly as a young player.”
Kaat was scheduled to be the Opening Day starter against the Yankees in 1965. But some of the worst flooding the area had seen led to a bridge being closed, leading to a lengthy traffic backup to Metropolitan Stadium. WCCO sent its helicopter to Burnsville High School, where Kaat and other players living in the area were airlifted to Metropolitan Stadium.
“They took us in two by two,” Kaat said. “Like Noah’s Ark.”
Kaat later was a member of the White Sox in 1974 when the game was interrupted by brawls in the stands, thrown beer bottles — and streaking fans on the field. Game-time temperature that day: 37 degrees, mind you.