The Cleveland Guardians arrive at Target Field on Monday with a comeback on their minds. After all, they trail the Twins by six games in the American League Central standings with five weeks remaining in the season.

The Twins, on the other hand, will be riding the momentum of an impressive comeback of their own, one that allows them to overlook some ugly baserunning mistakes that could have sabotaged the win.

First, the heroes: Royce Lewis answered Jonah Heim's grand slam with one of his own in the sixth inning. Donovan Solano singled home Michael A. Taylor to tie the score against Rangers closer Aroldis Chapman in the ninth. And Taylor ended the Twins' first four-hour game of the pitch-clock era with a two-out, bases-loaded walk against Jonathan Hernández that handed the Twins a 7-6 victory in 13 innings.

That inning began unpromisingly against Hernández, who struck out Lewis and Ryan Jeffers. But then his control disappeared: Hernández walked Joey Gallo on four pitches, Matt Wallner on six to load the bases, and then threw four straight pitches wide and low to force in the game-winner.

The victory, the Twins' third in four games against no-longer-first-place Texas, is a promising start to a two-week home-and-home stretch against the Rangers and Guardians, especially considering they scored 28 runs over the four games.

And it allows them to shrug off the extra-inning mistakes on the bases. Their chances in the 11th inning were doused when Gallo, serving as the extra-innings courtesy runner on second base, tagged up on Wallner's foul popup that first baseman Nathaniel Lowe caught while stretching over the dugout rail. Gallo took several steps toward third base, apparently hoping Lowe couldn't recover in time, but then changed his mind and scrambled back to second. Lowe easily threw him out.

An inning later, Solano was on second base (and Taylor on third) when Jorge Polanco hit a grounder to third. Taylor scored, but Solano ran into an out rather than hold his base. He could have scored moments later when Max Kepler singled. Instead, Carlos Correa hit into a double play and the game went on.

Also a point of concern for the Twins: Why do home runs keep dogging Bailey Ober? The right-hander has given up at least one home run in each of his eight starts since the All-Star break, and he surrendered both Texas long balls Sunday. He yielded five runs over four innings, and his post-All-Star ERA now stands at 5.85 — more than double his 2.61 mark before the break.

On the other hand, Dallas Keuchel added another chapter to his amazing comeback story, following up his six perfect innings last week against the Pittsburgh Pirates with five scoreless innings, which included five singles but no runners advancing past second base. Jhoan Duran and Caleb Thielbar each chipped in a scoreless inning to finish off the Rangers.

BOXSCORE: Twins 7, Rangers 6 (13 innings)

Ober allowed only J.P. Martinez's home run and an infield hit by Marcus Semien in his first three innings, but the game got away from him in the fourth. Lowe led off with a double and Mitch Garver singled. Ober walked Robbie Grossman to load the bases but struck out Martinez.

Then he tried a first-pitch changeup to Heim, a good pitch just below the strike zone, but the Rangers catcher golfed it into the first row just beyond the planters in right field, the first grand slam that Ober has ever surrendered.

The Twins responded in the sixth against Texas lefthander Jordan Montgomery, with Solano and Jorge Polanco starting the inning with back-to-back singles. After an out, Correa drew a walk, ending Montgomery's day. Righthander Chris Stratton relieved him and got a quick strike against Lewis, but then he left a low slider in the middle of the plate.

Lewis hit it high and deep, clearing the center-field wall by six feet, his second career grand slam.