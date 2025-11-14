RandBall: Why aren’t the Twins sharing their 2026 plan yet?

If it feels like the Twins are moving the goalposts when it comes to sharing details of their offseason plan and path forward, you aren’t wrong.
In an exclusive Star Tribune interview in mid-August after it was announced the Twins were taking on limited partners instead of selling the team, chairman Joe Pohlad said those partners would be revealed in a few weeks. He said that there would be payroll discussion after the end of the season and that “we’ll have a new process by then with our new limited partners involved.”
Shortly after the season ended, Twins President Derek Falvey talked about the big-picture of the franchise in the wake of firing manager Rocco Baldelli. Those budget meetings and 2026 payroll discussion hadn’t happened yet.
“There will be some limited partners that are coming in and involved in some of the discussions around how we operate going forward,” Falvey said at the time. “Those have not yet happened. Those are likely to happen in, hopefully, the weeks to come.”
So, maybe late October? Well, it’s mid-November and here is what Falvey said at the GM Meetings this week while indicating to the public and interested teams that the budget is still a wait-and-see proposition.
“I do hope and anticipate that as we get into December,” Falvey said, ”we’ll have a lot more clarity on the voices and who is around the process.”
So it’s been three months since the Pohlads pulled the plug on selling the team and we still don’t know who the limited partners are or what they payroll will be.
This was a main topic of discussion on Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast with Aaron Gleeman.